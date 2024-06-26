We won’t promise minimum wage we can’t afford – FG

President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government says it cannot promise an impossible minimum wage that it will not be able afford.

Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

The minister, however, assured that the government is committed to improving the welfare and wages of doctors, nurses and other health workers in the country.

“We appreciate them. There are few who chose to go abroad for training. We’ve approved for some of them to go to other places to be trained. We expect that when they train, they will come back home,” he said.

“We are expanding the training of those who are around and improving the working conditions.

“In the context of the wage review that is ongoing in the country, of course with the Salary Incomes and Wages Commission, we have made submissions to have some adjustment of the remuneration of the health workforce.

“At the end of the day, it’s what the economy can afford. At the end of the day, you cannot give what you don’t have and so we have to be very deliberate not to promise things that are impossible to fulfill.

“Many of the legacy issues are 10 years; promises that had been made and could not be achieved. So it’s pointless to keep making promises and setting yourself up when you cannot fulfill them.

“One thing for sure: this President is committed to the welfare of the Nigerian workforce and in our case in health the sector, he is the champion for Health Resource in the African Union, and that says a lot about where his mind is in terms of the health workforce.”

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) earlier stepped down a minimum wage review memo to allow for more consultations.

