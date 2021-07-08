The Nigerian government says it has instructed airline operators in the country to refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers after a two-hour delay.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made this known on Thursday at the weekly State House Briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, ‘I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour’.

“Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets.

“Delay between 10pm and 4am, carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email and transport to-and-fro airport.”

The minister, who said his ministry has started sanctioning some airlines who default on consumer rights, however, urged passengers not to be unruly at airports

A data released by NACA show that in the first quarter of this year, 2021, out of the 14,662 domestic flights operated in the country, 7,554 were delayed.

Also, 562 flights were delayed out of the 1,871 international flights operated out of the country. Nine international and 149 domestic flights were cancelled.