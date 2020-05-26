Adebayo Obajemu

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria received $5.85 billion capital importation (inflows) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, compared to $8.51 billion in Q1 2019.

These figures are contained in the latest capital importation report released by the NBS.

According to the data, the $5.85 billion worth of capital importation in Q1 2020 stands for an increase of 53.97% when compared to the amounts accrued in Q4 2019.

When set against the corresponding first quarter period of 2019, the figure denotes a significant dip of 31.19% .

Capital Inflow by type

Portfolio investment ($4.31 billion) accounted for 73.61% of the total capital importation, followed by other investments ($1.33 billion), which accounted for 22.73%, and Foreign Direct Investment ($214.3 million), which accounted for 3.66% of total capital importation