President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Simon B. Harry as the new Statistician-General of the Federation to replace Yemi Kale.

Harry will head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) following the end of the second tenure of Mr. Kale.

Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, announced the appointment on Thursday.

Currently, Dr. Harry is the Director, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department of NBS with almost three decades of statistical experience.

He joined the erstwhile Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, Harry has contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which transformed to the current National Bureau of Statistics, the reform of the Nigerian Statistical System which resulted to the creation and establishment of State Bureaus of Statistics at the sub-national level