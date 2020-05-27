BY EMEKA EJERE

Senators and members of the House of Representatives will have to cut short their recess and reconvene to consider the 2020 revised budget.

The clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made this announcement in a memo dated May 26, asking the lawmakers to resume sitting on the 28th of May.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had adjourned on the 19th of May till the 2nd of June to allow members celebrate Eid-El-Fitr.

The Federal Government had in April, cut down the 2020 budget by over N320 billion and proposed a new budget of N10.27 trillion against the N10.59 trillion passed by the National Assembly.

According to the government, this cut is based on the global economic realities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recent crisis in the oil market.