Nigeria, Brazil renew ties as Tinubu, Lula push for deeper trade, energy cooperation
Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu on Monday met with his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília, with both leaders pledging to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Tinubu, un a post on his official X handle, described the meeting as a renewal of the “historic relationship” between Nigeria and Brazil and expressed his determination to deepen collaboration in key sectors.

“Today’s engagement marks the renewal of the historic relationship between Nigeria and Brazil,” the President wrote. “I look forward to working with President Lula to deepen cooperation in agriculture, energy, trade, and culture, towards building a future of shared prosperity across the Atlantic.”

Tinubu, who arrived from Los Angeles, United States, was received at the Brasília Air Base by top Brazilian officials, including Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, and Ambassador Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, Brazil’s envoy to Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, also welcomed the President alongside other ministers, heads of government agencies, and private sector leaders.

The visit will to feature a series of bilateral talks and the signing of memoranda of understanding. An official welcoming ceremony, complete with military honours, is scheduled at the Planalto Palace, followed by a meeting with the leader of Brazil’s National Congress.

