AfDB partners Japanese firm Aerosense to boost drone technology in Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a strategic agreement with Japanese drone manufacturer, Aerosense Inc., to advance the use of drone technology in Africa for sustainable infrastructure and development projects.

The partnership was formalized on Thursday, August 21, on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan. The Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed by Mr. Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, and Mr. Kohtaro Sabe, President and CEO of Aerosense Inc.

Under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on information sharing, co-financing opportunities, and project coordination aimed at promoting innovative infrastructure solutions across Africa. The partnership will specifically focus on sustainable road maintenance and other applications of drone technology.

Aerosense’s drone solution was selected in June 2025 through the AfDB’s Sustainable Road Maintenance Program for Africa (SRMPA). The Bank will coordinate with public sector stakeholders, lead awareness campaigns, support local capacity building, and explore financing options for drone-based projects.

Aerosense, on its part, will conduct market demand studies, perform technical feasibility assessments based on local conditions, and plan deployment opportunities if the results are favorable.

Commenting on the agreement, Quaynor said: “The program is a bold response to Africa’s growing infrastructure challenges. By partnering with Aerosense, we will not only promote efficient road management but also explore unique solutions such as disaster management, flood control, agricultural monitoring, and medical equipment delivery.”

Mr. Sabe expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating: “It is a great honor to serve the people in Africa with our Japanese technology for enhancing their quality of life. We look forward to working with AfDB to build a better future together in a concrete manner.”

The partnership underscores AfDB’s commitment to leveraging technology-driven solutions to tackle Africa’s infrastructure gaps and improve quality of life on the continent.