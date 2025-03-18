Kate Henshaw engages students as Innocent Chukwuma Library holds first reading session

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has described as “an honor” and “a privilege,” being chosen for the first celebrity book reading session at the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma (ICC) Library, an event that is part of efforts to revive reading culture amongst Nigerian youths.

The event which took place on Monday at the ICC Library in Ojodu, Ikeja, Lagos, was the first of what would be a quarterly event organised by the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF) and Project Alert on Violence Against Women (PAVAW).

The event will witness various celebrities coming to read various books in the library and especially books that were authored/co-authored by Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma, founder of CLEEN Foundation and former Ford Foundation Regional Director for West Africa, who passed away in April 2021.

Monday’s inaugural reading saw Henshaw reading one of the first books co-authored by Innocent and Prof Etannibi Alemika, titled ‘Juvenile Justice Administration in Nigeria.’

The book addresses the challenges inherent at the time in responding to issues pertaining to children in conflict with the law.

The session had 26 young people in attendance including students from two secondary schools, undergraduates, corp members and young adults. After the reading, Kate engaged the youths in very lively discussions that not only inspired them but also motivated them.

Speaking to Business Hallmark after the reading session, the celebrated actress said she was happy to be part of the initiative, being an avid reader herself. This is as she noted that Innocent Chukwuma, in whose honour the programme was initiated, was a fortnight man who lived a life worthy of emulation.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” she said. “Innocent was someone I knew; he had a very calm disposition. He was forthright, very gentle, but very, dedicated to causes; to people. He headed the Ford Foundation, and I found him to be generally a very good man. Being asked by his wife, Josephine, to be one of the first to read an excerpt from the book he co-authored, I found it to be very fulfilling because I love reading. I love reading, even till today. I have books. I have my small library, but mine is full of criminal law, novels and self help inspirational books, which I love reading.

“Like I was saying earlier, I love bookmarking my books, bending the pages so that I know where I read last. To me, it speaks to holding on to the values that we grew up with. I grew up with being able to read, learn new words, know the meaning of the words and how to apply them so that when you’re having a conversation or you’re writing or you’re talking about something, you have a wealth of experience and information behind you.”

Henshaw noted that no effort geared towards reviving reading culture in Nigeria is a wasted effort, while noting that the young people of today are distracted by a lot of things.

” I mean, no effort is wasted, even in my church, they have a book club where they take up a book for the month, and then they read it, and then they have sessions where you discuss the book, the author and what you learn from the book. That way, when there’s interaction you grow; you have more information; you also see other people’s perspectives,” she noted.

Advertisement

“So reading and promoting the reading culture, trying to reinvigorate, restart or revive the reading culture is so important because young people these days are so distracted. There’s so much out there competing for their attention. Unfortunately, many lack focus to try to manage their time and expectations and what they desire out of life. So reading actually helps to shape your perspectives; your narrative. You find yourself in some of the books you read and sometimes it’s a conviction of your thoughts and what you feel about certain situations.”

Further paying tribute to Innocent, Henshaw acknowledged that he was a feminist, even though he was a man, while emphasising that there’s nothing wrong with men becoming feminists.

“Of course, there’s nothing wrong with being a feminist; here’s nothing wrong. We need more men to be feminist. Innocent married a fantastic, strong woman, Josephine. He has three daughters. Now that in itself is amazing because he treated all of them equally, never treated them less human. We know that we’re in a patriarchal situation in Nigeria,” she said.

“We can see all around us how women have been dumped on and made to feel less human, but Innocent was not that. He valued women the same way he valued men; he valued them as human beings. So I mean women brought life. Yes, the men put the seed there but the woman carried the seed and brought it to life.

“There should be a special place for women because we nurture, we nourish, we care, we have compassion. You train a woman, you train a young girl, you train a nation, you train a community because she has everybody. She’s taking care and looking out for everybody.”

Foundation set up to promote Innocent’s vision – Josephine

Meanwhile, in her one remarks, Mrs. Josephine Effa-Chukwuma, wife of the late Innocent Chukwuma and founder of Project Alert, noted that the library is a legacy project of the ICCEF, which is set up to promote Innocent’s vision of an inclusive society.

“The Innocent Chukwuma Library, a legacy project of ICCEF has as its major goal, the revival of the reading culture amongst young people,” she said.

“This is because the library is made up of the personal collections/books of the man Innocent who loved reading. Innocent believed that without reading, personal growth and knowledge of diverse issues is not achievable. Knowledge in turn is power. Reading also enhances creativity and expands vocabulary. By bringing my late husband’s rich personal library out to the public, I am encouraging young people especially to come and benefit from the pool of knowledge he had.

“Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation was set up to promote Innocent’s vision of an inclusive society where young people and women are positively impacting their communities and driving positive change.”