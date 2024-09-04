Connect with us

Nigeria achieves 5,313MW power generation, first time in 3 years – FG
Power generation in Nigeria increased to a three-year high of 5,313 MW on Monday, according Ministry of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu.

A statement issued by Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister thus, urged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to take more energy in order to prevent a grid collapse.

”When power is produced and not picked by the DisCos, it could lead to grid collapse as frequency drops. Efforts will be made to encourage industries to purchase bulk energy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in May, the federal government pledged to generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity before the end of the year.

During his ministerial address in Abuja while presenting achievements of his ministry since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, Adelabu said the country’s power generation rose to 5,000 MW on May 3.

Adelabu vowed that power generation in Nigeria would hit 6,000 MW before the end of this year, going by the improvements in the sector in 2023. (NAN)

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

