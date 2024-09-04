I’m not the person to determine price of fuel produced in my refinery – Dangote

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, says the price of petrol from his refinery would be determined by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Dangote disclosed this at a briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, noting that fuel from the refinery would hit filling stations any moment.

“On pricing, it is an arrangement which is designed and approved by the Federal Executive Council, led by His President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“As soon as it is finalised, which he (Tinubu) is pushing, once we finish with NNPC, it can be today, it can be tomorrow, we are ready to roll into the market.”

Dangote said the petrol from the plant, in terms of quality, could compete with products from other refineries across the world.

Speaking on the time frame for the petrol supply, he said an announcement would be made after meeting with the NNPC on Tuesday.

Regarding the time frame for the petrol supply, Dangote said an announcement would be made after meeting with the NNPC today or Wednesday.

“Our products will start going to the market. Our gasoline can be in filling stations in the next 48 hours, depending on NNPC,” he said.

Also speaking, Femi Otedola said the coming on stream of the refinery will help to dismantle the oil cabal.

“It is time to dismantle those depots and sell them as scrap while the market is still high. When I entered the depot business with Zenon, it was in response to making positive impact in the system,” he said.

“The days of relying on foreign powers for our fuel needs are over, thanks to your (Aliko Dangote) vision and determination. You have delivered a decisive blow to the so-called local cabals who have grown wealthy by perpetuating Nigeria’s economic slavery.

“These cabals, who have thrived by keeping Nigeria dependent, must now face the reality that their era of easy gains is drawing to a close”.

