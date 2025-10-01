The Progressive Yes Forum (PYF), a foremost progressive group in the South West, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as giant strides since assuming office in May 2023.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media, Publicity and Strategy, Hon. Razaq Olubodun, the Forum praised President Tinubu for reforms and projects aimed at repositioning the nation’s economy and infrastructure.

PYF listed some of the administration’s achievements, including the establishment of regional development commissions, which it said would accelerate growth across the country. It also cited the surge in internally generated revenue, which climbed to ₦3.64 trillion, a 411 percent rise attributed to reforms introduced by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji.

According to the Forum, FIRS non-oil revenue collection increased to ₦1.06 trillion, up from ₦151 billion two years earlier. Oil revenue also rose to ₦644 billion, while VAT collections jumped more than threefold to ₦723 billion.

The group further applauded the construction of the 700-kilometre Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, describing it as the first of its kind in Africa, as well as the 30 percent increase in crude oil production and the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland after years of abandonment.

PYF dismissed critics of the administration’s reforms, urging Nigerians to support the government’s agenda, which it said was already yielding results. It described the Tinubu government as a “pragmatic libertarian administration” committed to rescuing Nigeria’s economy.

“They could not have offered any tangible alternative solutions to the Nigerian economy if they had won the election,” the group said.

The Forum also congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Alhaji Olaide Abas, his executive council, elders, leaders, and party members for their steadfastness, sacrifice, and perseverance. It expressed optimism that the APC would record victory in future elections.

PYF called on stakeholders and members of the party in Oyo State to cooperate with the leadership and align with the progressive ideals of the founding fathers of the movement in the South West, which it noted began in Ibadan, the state capital.

It also appealed to aggrieved party members to bury their differences and work together for the party’s success in 2027 and beyond.