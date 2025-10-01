Birthday: Akinleye hails Bamidele Salam, describes him as exceptional representative

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has described Hon. Bamidele Salam, member representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, as an exceptional lawmaker.

In a goodwill message personally signed on Wednesday, Akinleye congratulated Salam on the occasion of his birthday and commended him for his outstanding dedication, effective representation, and transformative contributions to his constituency.

He attributed the lawmaker’s success to humility and diligence, qualities which, according to him, have earned Salam respect and recognition both within and outside Osun State.

The Chief of Staff further described Salam as “a reliable and astute politician of core values and an embodiment of knowledge.”

“On this special day, I heartily celebrate my dear brother, friend, and the performing Honourable Member representing the good people of Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Honourable Bamidele Salam. Your selfless service, exceptional representation, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of your constituents continue to inspire admiration and respect.

“You have shown through your works that leadership is about impact, compassion, and genuine dedication to the people. Your remarkable performance has not only brought pride to our constituency but has also set a shining example of what true representation should be.

“As you mark another year today, I join countless well-wishers in praying for your good health, renewed strength, divine wisdom, and greater success in all your endeavours. May the years ahead be filled with more accomplishments, joy, and fulfilment.”