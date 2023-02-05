Nigerdock to shift focus on renewable energy

Nigerdock has disclosed plans to focus more on renewable energy.

Maher Jarmakani, Chief Executive Officer of the company, in a statement on Friday, said that the company had completed the first phase of its shift to renewable energy sources through the installation of solar solutions at Snake Island Integrated Free Zone.

He said with the installation, Nigerdock would also reduce CO2 output by about 2,000 metric tons and achieve significant emission reduction targets.

He said, “Current solar operations enable Nigerdock to displace 40 per cent of its daytime energy consumption, reduce CO2 output by about 2,000 metric tons, and achieve significant emission reduction targets.”

“As a self-sustaining economic hub, improving our energy consumption and reducing our carbon footprint is pivotal to our long-term operations and success. Our renewable energy solution will provide us and our growing clientele with consistent power and greater ease to conduct business,” he said.

Jarmakani said the project was part of a wider push by Nigerdock to develop 20megawatts of sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable power within the free zone.

He said the solar power expansion is the next step in Nigerdock’s journey towards green port status.

The CEO highlighted the company’s vision and commitment to Nigeria’s climate change act, the blue economy, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.