Nigerian born billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi, is close to completing a £90 million takeover of Sheffield United, a club in the United Kingdom.

According to Times UK, Mmobuosi’s acquisition of the club is in the final stages and would be a huge financial ease for United, who are currently battling a transfer embargo.

Although Mmobuosi’s purchase is still subject to the English Football League (EFL) owners’ and directors’ test, it is believed that “no problems have arisen” so far.

Abdullah bin Al Saud, United’s current Saudi owner, has been willing to sell the club following his struggle to maintain the funding needed to keep the team going.

The Bramall Lane club is currently in the fight for promotion from the Championship into the English Premier League (EPL). They are second on the table with a 13-point cushion over the third-placed Middleborough FC.

A transfer embargo was imposed on the club by the EFL after failing to pay instalments owed to other clubs from previous deals.

United are yet to pay Liverpool for the signing of Rhian Brewster for £23.5 million in October 2020. They have also forfeited the payment for Anel Ahmedhodzic, who moved from Malmo for an undisclosed fee in July.

Mmobuosi’s Tingo mobile, an Agric-fintech company founded in 2001, is valued at around £7 billion.

The 43-year-old has also invested in Nigerian local football. In 2022, he financed a pre-season tournament between Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs and Shooting Stars won the N100 million prize of the competition.