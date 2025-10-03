NGX lifts suspension on International Energy Insurance shares

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has lifted the suspension earlier placed on the shares of International Energy Insurance Plc, effective October 2, 2025.

The Exchange said the action followed the company’s compliance with its reporting obligations under the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing (Default Filing Rules).

According to NGX, the suspension had been triggered after the insurer failed to submit its audited financial statements within the stipulated cure period. Under Rule 3.1, such default compels the Exchange to issue a second filing deficiency notification, suspend trading in the issuer’s securities, and notify both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the market within 24 hours.

International Energy Insurance Plc has now filed its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its outstanding unaudited financial statements for 2025.

Consequently, the Exchange said that pursuant to Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, which provides for reinstatement once relevant accounts are submitted, the suspension has been lifted.

“The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the Exchange,” NGX stated.

With the lifting of the suspension, investors can once again freely trade the shares of International Energy Insurance Plc on the Exchange.