International Energy Insurance has announced the appointment of Mr Ebunolu Ayeni as its new acting Managing Director, following the retirement of his predecessor, Mr Peter Irene.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the firm’s secretary, Adeyinka Hassan and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

The statement said Ayeni’s appointment is sequel to the resignation of Mr Peter Irene, who until his resignation on December 20, 2020, was the Managing Director/ CEO of the firm. According to the notification, Mr Ayeni has immediately taken over the leadership of management in an acting capacity, in order to fill the void, pending the approval of the National Insurance Commission for the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

Mr Ayeni is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a BSc. Degree in Insurance. He also has a Master’s degree in Marketing and Management from Ladoke Akintola University and Enugu State University respectively.

In terms of professional membership, Mr Ayeni is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of Nigeria, a member of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and the Institute of Loans and Risk management, Nigeria.