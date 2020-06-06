By Bamike Bamidele

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC, has berated the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, for its slow pace in the implementation of the UNEP Report in Ogoniland, four years after the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration kicked off the project.

Executive Director of YEAC, Fyneface implored HYPREP to show capacity for the benefit of Ogoni people.

He said it is regrettable that four years down the line, neither the cleaning up nor emergency measures have been fully implemented by HYPREP in Ogoniland.

He stated that the non-governmental organization has since been monitoring the project, said HYPREP has admitted receiving the sum of $360million, but spent only $44million in the last four years.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on June 2nd, 2016 inaugurated the commencement of the clean-up of oil impacted sites in Ogoniland, and the concomitant implementation of UNEP recommendations, to paved the way for the cleanup of other polluted sites in the Niger Delta region.

UNEP had recommended the removal of contaminated crude from the soil; provision of potable water as an emergency measure; health impact assessment; restoration of livelihoods for the people of Ogoni; an integrated soil management centre for the treatment of contaminated soil; and the building of a centre of excellence, for the study of hydrocarbon pollution in Nigeria.