The National Economic Council (NEC) says it has set up a committee to work with Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on re-opening of the national economy.

Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, who briefed State House correspondents virtually after the online NEC anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, said the committee consisted of some governors and the FCT Minister.

The virtual NEC meeting, the first of its kind, was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the council also received an update on Polio Eradication and support to Community Transmission of COVID-19(CTA) presented by the Minister of Health.

“The update indicates that Nigeria is moving towards polio eradication and on course to be certified as Wild Polio Free by the World Health Organisation(WHO) African Region next month, that is June 2020.

“It also indicated that no wild polio case was reported in Nigeria for 44 months.

“The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) adopted the Polio structure which is the Incident Management System to tackle the COVID-19 at the PHCs and community levels in all the states and FCT.

“State governments, governors are urged to facilitate the establishment of structures to coordinate efforts to stop community transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

Abubakar said that the report of NEC’s Adhoc committee to Review Status of Ownership of Structure of Electricity Power Distribution Company(DISCOs) headed by the Kaduna State Governor was received.

According to him, the report has delivered, adopted and now being implemented but due to the lockdown,, not all members have signed the report.

“Council also set up an NEC Committee to work with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to work out modalities for the reopening of the national economy.

“The committee comprises governors of Ekiti, Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau and FCT Minister as members and chaired by the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa,’’ he said.

On the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC)’s presentation to the council, Abubakar said it was resolved that the NEC’s Special Committee on COVID-19 should meet with the ESC to further discuss on post-COVID-19 National Sustainability Plan.