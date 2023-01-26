New Naira Notes: CBN vows to address scarcity

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that it will address the issue of scarcity of new notes as to meet the people’s yearning and aspirations.

Speaking during the ongoing sensitization in about 10 Osun communities, the CBN Deputy Director, Dr. Adedeji Adetona opined that the management of the bank would do everything to address all issues relating to the scarcity.

The Communities visited during the sensitization comprise Ikirun, Ila-Orangun, Okuku, Ijabe, Oke-Ila, Iree, Oraigbomina, Iragbiji, Agbaa and Konta.

Dr. Adetona also advised Nigerians to visit nearest banks in various communities to deposit all old denominations ranging from N200, N500, to N1,000 notes.

He equally asked them to visit SANEF Agent to deposit the old notes in order to meet the deadline of January 31.

However, speaking with journalists one Mrs Yetunde Adebiyi Ikirun said non availability of new notes might make it practically impossible to meet up with the the deadline set by the CBN.

She explained that the commercial banks in the state have not made the new notes available to customers in the state.

Also Speaking, a trader at Iree market, Mr Isiah Adekunle said he has only come in contact with one piece of the new N1,000 note, adding that most banks and galleries with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in his area do not issue the new notes to customers.

Adekunle said: “I only saw the new note –N1,000 like twice when a customer brought it to my shop. But all attempts to get it from banks were not successful. At least, I visit banks weekly but they still give out old notes.

“Most of the ATM galleries in my area do not issue the new notes,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Awe Ruth in Ila-Orangun lamented that banks are not paying customers with the new note as they were complaining not having the new naira note which is contrary to the message the CBN preaching to Nigerians

She begged the authority of the CBN to extend the deadline for over interest of the market women especially those in rural communities .

She promised that the message the of the CBN on meeting the deadline will be communicated to the all market who will in turn pass the message to others just as she collection commended the officials of the CBN to people in Osun State.