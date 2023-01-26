Cadbury grows PAT by 110.38% in Q4 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Cadbury Nigeria Plc on Wednesday published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended, 31 December 2022. The result shows growth in the company’s topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

A turnover of N55.21 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 30.30% from N42.37 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 110.38% to N946 million from N449.7 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stand at N0.50, up by 110.38% from the EPS of N0.24 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N11.85, the P/E ratio of Cadbury stands at 23.52x with earnings yield of 4.25%.