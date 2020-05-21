Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has launched a new empowerment package for SMEs tagged “Top 5-in-5” initiative. The initiative according to the bank is aimed to add value to the SMEs in Nigeria.

In a statement, the bank said to boost the productivity and overall performance of businesses, it introduced an initiative tagged, “Top-5-in-5,” a digital video knowledge sharing and capacity building series designed to give the SMEs practical insights into different areas of businesses to inspire them to operate optimally and successfully.

The bank explained that the series would run for an initial period of seven weeks, with a new episode released every week.

Each episode would feature accomplished thought leaders and experts across diverse areas of business who would deliver five quality tips in five minutes, to help the SMEs explore solutions to specific challenges or pain-points, it added.

It stated, “The impressive line-up of experts showcased in the series include Managing Director of DCSL Corporate Services Limited, Bisi Adeyemi; Senior Partner at Verraki Partners, Kelvin Balogun; Chief Executive Officer/Founder Naija Startups, Aramide Abe; and Executive Director, Business Development, FCMB, Bukola Smith.

“Other thought leaders are Managing Director, CMC Connect, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya; Chief Operating Officer, TISV Digital, Omotolani Tayo-Oshikoya; and Managing Director, FCMB Asset Management, James Ilori.”

Some of the topics, it added, are ‘Building a sustainable business that outlives you’; ‘Differentiating your business through innovation and raising funds for your business’.

Other topics included, ‘Making your network work for your business’; and ‘Growing a thriving side hustle and diversifying your investment income’.

The bank stated that the videos and other information on the series, including a section that offered viewers the opportunity to download useful resources, could be accessed online