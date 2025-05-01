Nestlé Nigeria PLC has posted an impressive profit before tax of N52.1 billion for the first quarter of 2025, marking a dramatic rebound from a pre-tax loss of N196.1 billion in the same period last year. The strong results underscore a robust return to profitability and operational stability.

The food and beverage giant recorded a 61% year-on-year increase in revenue, generating N294.9 billion in the first three months of the year. Operating profit surged by 254% to N74.1 billion, up from N20.9 billion in Q1 2024. Profit after tax reached N30.2 billion, in stark contrast to a loss of N142.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Nestlé’s equity position also improved significantly, rising by N30 billion during the quarter. The company attributed the gains to improved cost efficiency, strong revenue generation, and effective margin management—continuing the positive momentum seen in Q4 2024.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said the performance reflects Nestlé Nigeria’s “unwavering commitment to operational excellence and strong fundamentals.” He emphasized that the company’s topline and bottom-line growth demonstrate the success of its focused strategies, driven by disciplined execution and agility.

Looking ahead, Mr. Elhusseini reiterated Nestlé’s commitment to innovation and renovation in response to evolving consumer needs. He also noted the company’s ongoing focus on optimizing margins, boosting operational efficiency, and investing in long-term value creation for shareholders and local communities.

Despite Nigeria’s challenging economic environment, Nestlé Nigeria maintained its growth trajectory by leveraging a strong portfolio of trusted brands including MAGGI, MILO, GOLDEN MORN, CERELAC, and NESTLÉ PURELIFE. The company continues to strengthen consumer trust and drive market expansion across key segments.

With more than 60 years of presence in Nigeria, Nestlé operates three manufacturing sites, seven branch offices, and a corporate head office in Lagos. The company remains dedicated to improving quality of life through nutritious food products, community empowerment, and sustainable environmental practices.