NESG throws weight behind tax reform bills

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has thrown its weight behind tax four reform bills recently sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, insisting that they will grow the nation’s tax base and improve tax justice.

Chief Executive Officer of the group, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, who disclosed NESG’s support for the bills during a media session at the weekend, faulted the decision of the Senate to suspend action on the bills.

It would be recalled that the upper arm of the National Assembly had suspended action on the tax reform bills last Wednesday, instructing its Committee on Finance to stay action on the public hearing pending the time the agitation in the public space was addressed.

The Senate further constituted a special committee to meet with the executive arm of government and work with the Federal Government to resolve the tax reform bills’ issues.

There have been controversies surrounding the tax reform bills since President Bola Tinubu submitted them to the National Assembly in October.

The bills include the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024 and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024.

However, Aduloju countered the decision of the Senate, saying the legislative process should have continued amid the concerns.

“I think the lawmakers should reopen the hearing and collect as comprehensively as possible all memoranda from every part of Nigeria, then the technical committee should jump into the review of the memoranda.

“For some geopolitical zones, the issue is technical. For some geopolitical zones, they want something that has worked well for them and you are now taking from them what they view as a law, so there is geopolitics. Let the geopolitical memos come, we are in a federation and it matters.

“There are concerns about the capacity of the institutions implementing and there is the impact assessment. The bill goes with a note on impact. These bills will grow the tax base and improve the tax information system in Nigeria and it will improve tax justice”.

While agreeing that taxation is a politically sensitive issue, the NESG boss noted that a lot of states still run unauthorised tax collectors.

“Here is a bill that says you cannot do that, it states that whoever is collecting must be a revenue officer.

“This has implications and it’s a headache for political leaders in rethinking how to operate. But we must make a choice. Are these laws perfect? No, they can’t be perfect, but we should be federally where our laws work for all”.

He added that in the build-up to the formulation of the bills, stakeholders across different classes of society had been engaged and their feedback incorporated, though he acknowledged that there would always be more feedback given the sensitive nature of the matter.

“We have assembled professors from all the geopolitical zones, experts, we have debated at workshops, looked at every permutation from discussions with ‘iyalojas’ and market chiefs to smallholders’ farmers so we have not taken an elitist approach.

“Therefore, lawmakers should follow the legislative process and allow the committee’s work to continue.

“However, if the committee is done and there are one or two matters that are inconvenient for the federation, we say that we cannot continue with it, then they should come out and say so while proceeding with the rest of the reforms. That is a fair deal.

“Those of us who have supported the process think that these bills are better than any from the past. We think that they require a spirit of federalism to apply them; we think that there might be arguments about what the regions would gain and I don’t think that these bills will answer all the questions about what federalism is”.

According to the NESG CEO, the National Assembly should do a deep dive into federalism and resolve it.

“The questions that are coming up are about federalism and in this instance, tax is what has brought it up. We support these bills 100 per cent”, he stated.

Speaking on the freshly issued Eurobond, the NESG boss noted that Nigeria offered a good deal to the international investors and they took it, hence, the oversubscription.

Nigeria’s latest Eurobond offer has been oversubscribed at $9.1billion, marking a successful return to the international bond market after a two-year absence.