Tax conference grand finale to hold in Lagos Dec 12

BY EMEKA EJERE

All is now set for the grand finale of the bi-monthly pro bono Blakey’s National Conference scheduled for December 12, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, Banex Mall, Lekki-Lagos.

According to Okwudili Ijezie & Co (Chattered Accountants), organisers of the tax advocacy and education event, the conference, the last of a series of eight, aims to discuss the new tax regime in Nigeria, which is set to take effect in January 2025.

Themed “Unlock the Benefits of the New Tax Regime in Nigeria,”, with a keynote address titled “The Way Forward” to be delivered by the convener, Chief Blakey Ijezie, FCA, the conference, like the previous editions, is free to attend.

It is a schedule that runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Interested participants are encouraged to register by emailing [email protected].

The conference has been a journey of taxation excellence, with seven previous editions that have shaped Nigeria’s taxation landscape.

These events have covered topics such as tax reforms, tax evasion, wealth taxation, and more.

It also provides networking opportunity that enables participants connect with policymakers, business leaders, tax consultants among other experts.

A peep into a brief overview of the previous seven editions of the conference revealed:

”Edition 1: October 10, 2023 – Tax Reforms in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects; Edition 2: December 12, 2023 – Tax Evasion in Nigeria: The Solution is Here; Edition 3: February 13, 2024 – Wealth Taxation in Nigeria: A Veritable Tool for Sustainable Development; Edition 4: April 16, 2024 – Tax Transparency and Accountability of Tax Revenues in Nigeria; Edition 5: June 13, 2024 – The Role of Taxation in Global Competitiveness: A Case Study of Nigeria; Edition 6: August 15, 2024 – Transforming the Informal Sector through Taxation: Opportunities and Challenges; Edition 7: October 10, 2024 – Agricultural Revolution in Nigeria: The Tax Incentives Edge”.

The National Tax Conference is courtesy of Blakey Ijezie Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Okwudili Ijezie & Co (Chattered Accountants).