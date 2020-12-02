The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been described as the best parastatal in the country under the leadership of the Corporation’s outgoing MD/CE Umaru Ibrahim. The former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse said this during a special valedictory luncheon organised by the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) in honour of the outgoing MD of NDIC whose tenure ends in December. At the event, Umaru Ibrahim was praised by colleagues, friends and well-wishers for his leadership qualities and his great achievements which include overseeing the Corporation’s critical failure resolution interventions in the banking sector that saved thousands of depositors from the loss of their funds to navigating the Corporation’s growth to take its prestigious position on the international scene as the Chair of the African Regional Committee of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).

Dr. Isa-Dutse said during Umaru Ibrahim’s tenure, the Corporation was outstanding in the implementation of its mandate towards contributing to the stability of the financial system. He recalled that during his time as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, the NDIC remained the most compliant in terms of Corporate Governance and excellence in service delivery as opposed to other agencies that were constantly grappling with numerous internal disputes and challenges.

The AANI National President, former Inspector General of Police M. D. Abubakar (rtd) who described the NDIC boss as a senior brother and a true Nigerian, said Umaru Ibrahim’s leadership qualities of discipline, dedication and passion towards excellence has translated to significant contributions to the Nation’s development. He added that the Association singled out the MD/CE NDIC to recognise his contributions to AANI and celebrate his achievements and legacy during his thirty-one years of service in the Corporation and especially during the last ten years as the MD/CE of the NDIC. The AANI Monitor General, SEC 23 Engr. Mohammed Gambo Umar who spoke on behalf of Ibrahim’s former course mates from the SEC 23/2001 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, described him as a “guru” during his time at the Institute adding that his intelligence, attention to detail and sense of determination were all the qualities that resulted in his successful tenure at the helm of affairs at the NDIC.

The event featured a lecture on the environmental and socio-economic implication of the depletion of the Lake Chad Basin to the nation delivered by the Director of Studies of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ibrahim Lawal Bashir. He stressed the importance of patriotic leadership and the implementation of strategic developmental plans that would address the challenges of poverty and conflict affecting the region. He added that the outgoing MD/CE of NDIC stands as a shining example of the kind of leadership that should be imbibed to move the nation forward towards a better future. He enjoined members of AANI as well as others in positions of influence not to relent in contributing their wealth of knowledge and experience to support the government in addressing the nation’s challenges.

In his response, the outgoing NDIC MD/CE Umaru Ibrahim expressed his appreciation for the honour bestowed on him by AANI. He thanked the Almighty God for seeing him through his career and appreciated the support of the entire Board, management and staff of the Corporation. He said as his tenure as MD of the NDIC comes to an end, he would fondly carry with him the memories of camaraderie, friendship and love he experienced during his career and expressed his commitment towards continuing to live by the tenets of dedication, discipline, hard work, and excellence in service to the community and the nation at large.