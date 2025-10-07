PROFILE: Thompson Oludare Sunday MD/CO, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation

Thompson Oludare Sunday is a seasoned financial expert with more than three decades of regulatory and supervisory experience in Nigeria’s financial system. His career, which began at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1989, has been defined by distinction, depth of knowledge, and a strong commitment to institutional stability and reform.

Over 24 unbroken years in banking supervision at the CBN, Thompson developed extensive expertise in the regulation of licensed institutions, with particular focus on corporate governance, risk management, and compliance. He is widely regarded as a highly analytical professional, a cross-functional team player, and a strong advocate for capacity building and institutional transformation.

At the CBN, he undertook several sensitive assignments that helped shape Nigeria’s financial architecture. He chaired the Bank-wide Committee that reviewed and drafted the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2004, culminating in its enactment as BOFIA 2020. He also served on the Expert Committee for the Harmonisation of Risk-Based Supervision Frameworks for the West Africa Monetary Zone, and was a member of both the West Africa Committee of Experts on Risk-Based Supervision and the review team for the CBN’s Financial Stability Report.

Thompson’s influence extended across critical reform committees, including the CBN/NDIC Technical Committee on Problem Banks, the Banking Sector Consolidation Committee (2004–2005), and the 2009 Banking Sector Reform team. He also played a pivotal role in designing major policy frameworks such as the Guidelines for Consolidation in the Banking Industry, the Code of Corporate Governance, and the Framework for the Regulation and Supervision of Domestic Systemically Important Banks.

In 2023, he represented the CBN as Independent External Examiner at Heritage Bank, where he served on the Board and contributed to executive management.

His professionalism and commitment earned him multiple accolades. He was named Best Staff of the Banking Supervision Department in 2001, and in 2009 received a Letter of Commendation from the CBN Board of Directors for outstanding performance and moral integrity during the Banking Sector Reforms Programme. He retired from the CBN as Director in November 2021.

Thompson’s academic achievements mirror his professional excellence. He graduated with First Class Honours in Business Administration (Finance) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1985, winning the Federal Government of Nigeria Merit Award for Academic Excellence and the Best Graduating Student in Business Administration. He went on to earn an MBA from the same institution in 1988 and later obtained a Doctorate in Management from St. Clements University in 2009.

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and a Doctoral Fellow of the Institute of Professional Financial Managers, Thompson is deeply committed to continuous professional development.

On July 25, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated him as Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). His nomination was subsequently confirmed by the Senate, marking a new chapter in his distinguished career of service to Nigeria’s financial system.