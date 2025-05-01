The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has emerged as a standout performer at the 2025 Federal Public Service Innovation Competition, clinching both first and third place out of 155 entries submitted by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

The announcement was made during an award ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 29, by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack. The competition was organised by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) as part of ongoing efforts to promote creativity and reform within the public sector.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Hawwau Gambo, Ag. Head, Communication & Public Affairs, NDIC’s winning team, the Carpooling Team, took home the top prize of N5 million for developing a digital carpooling application designed to reduce commuting costs for federal workers. The application functions as a rideshare platform tailored for government employees and was praised for its practical relevance in addressing transportation challenges and enhancing affordability.

In a further testament to its innovation culture, a second NDIC team secured third place with a prize of N3 million for creating “Perfoma” — a digital productivity platform aimed at improving internal efficiency. Perfoma serves as a virtual office suite, facilitating the creation, tracking, and implementation of administrative tasks while enabling performance monitoring across departments.

Speaking at the event, HOSF Walson-Jack lauded the NDIC and other participating agencies, stating that “Innovation is one of the six key pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25).” She emphasized the importance of harnessing creative thinking and digital solutions to build a modern and effective public service.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan—represented at the ceremony by the Director of Strategy Development Department, Mrs. Gwa Uduwak Zachary—commended the OHCSF for sustaining the innovation tradition and hailed the NDIC teams for their outstanding performance. He described the dual win as a reflection of the Corporation’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and effective service delivery.

“This double recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit and professionalism that NDIC nurtures,” Mr. Hassan said while receiving the winning teams. “Our teams have once again demonstrated the Corporation’s leadership in deploying technology and creative thinking to solve real-world challenges.”

The NDIC’s success is seen as a strong endorsement of its strategic alignment with national goals on public service reform, digital transformation, and cost-effective governance. The Corporation reaffirmed its dedication to supporting scalable solutions that improve public sector performance and contribute meaningfully to national development.