National grid collapses again
Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigeria’s national grid on Thursday, collapsed for the ninth time in 2024, causing power outage in many states.

JosDisco’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Friday Adakole, disclosed this in a statement.

“The current outage being experienced within our franchise states is a result of a loss of power supply from the national grid. The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred this morning at about 11:28 AM on Thursday, 7th November 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders,” the statement said.

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored to normalcy. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better.”

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) also confirmed the latest collapse in a message to customers.

The Ikeja DISCO said: “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 07 November 2024, at 11:29 hiours, affecting supply within our network.”

IKEDC assured customers that efforts to restore power are underway in collaboration with key stakeholders, though no timeline was provided.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

