Connect with us

Business

Champion Breweries granted extension for free float requirement
Advertisement

Business

Stock market drops by 0.35% amidst profit taking in 21 stocks

Business

Elon Musk gets $13bn richer after Trump’s win

Business

Marketers to court: Dangote’s bid for monopoly recipe for disaster

Business

Poor maintenance responsible for grid collapses – Investigative Panel

Business

Oyo Govt to Establish Business District In Ibadan 

Business

Flour Mills posts revenues of N1.697trn in 6 months, grows profit by 272%

Business

Dangote Sugar names Arnold Ekpe as Independent Non-Executive Director

Business

States realised N2.43trn IGR in 2023 - NBS

Business

Oando wins ‘Deal of the Year’ accolade at Africa Energy Week 2024

Business

Champion Breweries granted extension for free float requirement

Published

35 mins ago

on

Champion Breweries granted extension for free float requirement

The Board of Directors of Champion Breweries Plc has notified its esteemed shareholders that NGX Regulation Limited has approved the Company’s request for extension of time to achieve the required free float threshold within two years (2024- 2026).

This is to enable the Company to comply with Nigerian Exchange Limited’s free float requirements of 20% issued and fully paid share capital or N20 billion free-float market capitalization for companies listed on its Main Board and to ensure that the Company returns to its post-listing obligations.

This is in line with Rule 3.1.4 of The Exchange’s Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, which states that “The Exchange may suspend trading in the company’s securities if the company does not achieve the required free float within the stipulated time frame”.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *