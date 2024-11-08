Lagos to build power plants to bridge electricity gap, invites bidders

The Lagos State Government has invited independent power producers and energy solution firms to submit for an expression of interest for constructing gas-fired power plants to bridge the state’s persistent electricity gap.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in partnership with the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, made the call for the initiative to enhance Lagos’s power supply through the Clean Lagos Electricity Market.

The statement was jointly issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye and Special Adviser, Office of Public-Private Partnership, Bukola Odoe.

With a population exceeding 20 million, Lagos is Africa’s largest metropolitan area and faces significant energy demands.

The officials noted that the state’s electricity requirement surpasses 6GW, while the current supply from the national grid delivered under 2GW at peak times.

To address the shortfall, Lagos is establishing four gas-fired power hubs, each requiring a minimum of 100MW capacity from participating companies.

“The state is hereby making available four hubs for establishing gas-fired power plants that will generate the shortfall of the energy demand. These generating plants will be sited near the already existing discos sub-stations in the state.

“The ministry, in collaboration with the OPPP and other developing partners, is pleased to announce its intention to allocate sites for the generation of grid-connected electricity for the Clean Lagos Electricity Market. T

“The minimum intended generation capacity of electricity for each of the four hubs shall be 500MW which one or more power-generating firms shall generate.

“The minimum expected generating capacity for participation in any of the four hubs for any firm shall not be less than 100MW.

“Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Office of Public-Private Partnerships hereby invite qualified gas-fired Independent Power Producers/Power Solution Companies to express interest in the Provision of Independent Power Plant/Plants of installed capacity of not less than 100MW for each of the four identified hubs in the Clean Lagos Electricity Market,” the statement said.