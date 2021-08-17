By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Local Organizing Committee of the fast approaching, National Book Clubs and Reading Promoters Conference, ‘Uyo 2021’ headed by Rt Hon. (Barr) Ekong Sampson earlier today unveiled the Official Logo for the book festival holding in September.

In a ceremony held at the William Shakespeare Room, Watbridge Hotel&Suites, Uyo, Dr Sampson, who performed the unveiling was flanked by the Founder of the Uyo Book Club, Dr Udeme Nana, Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Aniekan Bassey, represented by his Aide on Media and Communication, Darlington Udobong, Commissioner for Education, Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Idongesit Etiebiet, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Patron of Raffia City Book Club, Abom Tony Esu, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association,(NBA), Uyo Branch, Barr. Ememobong Nicholas, a good number of the LOC Members, Book Club members as well as members of the Press.

The conference billed to hold from from September 16 through 19, 2021 at Watbridge Hotel, would feature a conference, reading sessions, sightseeing and performance events.

The theme of the Conference is ‘The Place of Public Libraries in the Age of e-Books and the challenge of social reading’ and among other key participants at the event is Professor Felicia Etim, the University Librarian at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, who is billed to deliver the keynote address.

Also to speak at the conference is Dr. Nkem Osuigwe, the Director, Human Capacity Development and Training, African Library and Information Associations and Institutions (AfLIA) which is based at Accra, Ghana.

Osigwe served as the Director, Nigerian Book Foundation and Anambra State Library Board.

She has also been the Secretary and Chairperson, Anambra State Chapter, Nigerian Library Association where she led the State to win the Best Chapter Award consecutively for three years.

Osigwe also served as Chair, Public and Community Libraries Section AfLIA, Mentor INELI-SSAf Cohort 1 & 2 and Coach AfLIA Leadership Academy, Cohort 1 & 2. She represents AfLIA on the Management Committee of the UN SDG Book Club, African Chapter. She believes that public Libraries as the truest democratic institutions in any community have the power to transform lives as they propel the connection of people to knowledge, ideas, skills and opportunities for better living.

Nkem is widely traveled and has many publications and conference presentations to her credit. She is married to Prof Andy Osuigwe, a pediatric surgeon. She is welcome, alongside the other three previously confirmed speakers to the First National Conference and AGM of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria.

Other speakers at the Conference include the President of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Chief Uchenna Cyril Anioke and the University Librarian at the University of Uyo, Professor Ahiaoma Ibegwam.

Goodwill messages are also expected to be delivered by book trade organisations and lovers of the book and reading.

Established in February 2020, the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria ‘has continued to position itself as a platform for galvanising disparate book club energies in the country while also engendering even more activity that would be overly beneficial to the book sector and the country.’

Member clubs that make up the Network include Oleh Book Club, Uyo Book Club, Asaba Reading Club, Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation, iRead Mobile Library, Arepo Book Club, PEA Foundation, Warri Book Club, Raffia City Book Club, Osogbo Book Club and Eket Book Club.

Others are Aba Book Club, Bookworm Cafe, Atiba Book Club, CRIMMD Free Public Library, CSS Book Club, Ibadan Book Club, Laterna Book Club, Ikorodu Library Book Club, Lead Out Education Foundation, Openway Reading Awareness Initiative, Readland Leadership Children’s Centre, Writers in Motion, Pens and Voices Book Club, Read2Me Book Club, The Bibliotheque Nigeria, The African Writers Tribe and The 1402 Book Lounge.