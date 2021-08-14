OBINNA EZUGWU

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria will host first National Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom Capital from September 16 through 19, 2021, a statement from the group has disclosed.

According to the reading promotions and books advocacy outfit, the event is scheduled to hold at Watbridge Hotel and would feature a conference, reading sessions, sightseeing and performance events.

The theme of the Conference is ‘The Place of Public Libraries in the Age of e-Books and the challenge of social reading’ and among other key participants at the event is Professor Felicia Etim, the Chief Librarian at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, who is billed to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers at the Conference include the President of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Chief Uchenna Cyril Anioke and the Chief Librarian at the University of Uyo, Professor Ahiaoma Ibegwam.

Goodwill messages are also expected to be delivered by book trade organisations and lovers of the book and reading.

Established in February 2020, the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria ‘has continued to position itself as a platform for galvanising disparate book club energies in the country while also engendering even more activity that would be overly beneficial to the book sector and the country.’

Member clubs that make up the Network include Oleh Book Club, Uyo Book Club, Asaba Reading Club, Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation, iRead Mobile Library, Arepo Book Club, PEA Foundation, Warri Book Club, raffia City Book Club and Osogbo Book Club.

Others are Aba Book Club, Bookworm Cafe, Atiba Book Club, CRIMMD Free Public Library, CSS Book Club, Ibadan Book Club, Laterna Book Club, Ikorodu Library Book Club, Lead Out Education Foundation, Openway Reading Awareness Initiative, Readland Leadership Children’s Centre, Writers in Motion, Pens and Voices Book Club, Read2Me Book Club, The Bibliotheque Nigeria, The African Writers Tribe and The 1402 Book Lounge.