Celebrated Nigerian highlife musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo has died, aged 80.

Uwaifo died on Saturday in Benin, capital of Edo State, South-South, Nigeria, one of his children, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, said on his social media page on Saturday evening.

“Daddy. Why Did you leave us now. Prof sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me now,” he wrote.

The late musician was Professor of Visual Arts at the University of Benin.

Uwaifo served as Commissioner for Arts and Culture under the governorship of Lucky Igbinedion.

A First-Class graduate of Visual Arts at UNIBEN, his undergraduate project of ‘A king on a horse’ is a signature arts poster at the Ekenwan Campus of the university.

Sir Victor Uwaifo played the guitar with dexterity and he is known for his dancing steps.