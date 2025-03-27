Embattled Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has tendered apology to a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, over her clash with the senator representing Ebonyi North, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

Recall that Ezekwesili and Nwaebonyi had a dirty spat on Tuesday at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on a fresh petition from Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Kogi lawmaker has repeatedly accused Akpabio of intimidating, maligning and sexually harassing her.

On Tuesday, Ezekwesili joined Abiola Akiode, counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the petitioner, Zubairu Yakubu, at the senate committee hearing as a witness in the case.

Nwaebonyi, who appeared as a witness for Akpabio, repeatedly interrupted the former minister during the hearing.

Ezekwesili then asked the Senate Deputy Chief Whip to “compose himself and stop making noise” and said, “please, will you shut up?”.

Following the comments, Nwaebonyi lambasted the former minister.

Responding, Nwaebonyi said, “You’re a fool. What do you mean? Why are you talking to me like that? I will not take it. You’re an insult to womanhood. People like you cannot be here.”

Reacting to the clash in an X post on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan apologised to Ezekwesili over the insults hurled at her by the Imo lawmaker.

The Kogi senator also commended the former minister for her unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy.

She wrote, “Ma’am, I apologise for the insults. Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader. Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership.

“Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy continues to inspire generations.

“A champion of accountability… Nigerians appreciate you. I celebrate your brilliance, resilience and selfless service. You are a hero.”