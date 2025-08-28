There is a need to contextualize the award of Woman of the Year given to suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan by Leadership newspaper.

This award has established her as a paragon of excellence, a beacon of hope, and a shining star in the firmament of Nigerian politics. This is justifiable in the context of what she has gone through while seeking justice for the many wrongs visited on her for fighting powerful interests who have behaved inappropriately.

Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, your emergence as the Woman of the Year at the Leadership Excellence Awards is a testament to your unwavering dedication, unrelenting passion, and unshakeable commitment to the service of humanity.

As a Legislator in the Red Chamber, you have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, intellectual capacity, and political sagacity. Your boldness and integrity have earned you the respect and admiration of your colleagues, constituents, and the entire nation. Your legislative initiatives and interventions have had a profound impact on the lives of Nigerians, particularly women and children.

Your constituency has been the beneficiary of your hundred percent delivery of dividends of democracy. Your tireless efforts to improve the lives of your people, provide them with basic amenities, and empower them with skills and resources have been nothing short of remarkable. Your love and generosity extend beyond your constituency, as you have shown compassion and kindness to other parts of the country, touching lives and inspiring hope in the hearts of many.

Your exemplary leadership style, characterized by wisdom, empathy, and inclusivity, has made you a role model for many. Your ability to navigate the complexities of politics with grace, dignity, and integrity is a testament to your strength and resilience. You are a true embodiment of the African woman’s spirit, who despite the challenges and obstacles, continues to rise above and shine.

As you receive this prestigious award, we celebrate not just your achievements but also your character. You are a shining example of what it means to serve with humility, compassion, and dedication. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders and citizens alike.

On behalf of the Kogi Central constituents I extend my warmest congratulations to you on this well-deserved recognition. May this award serve as a reminder of your impact and a motivation to continue serving humanity with the same passion and dedication that have defined your career.

May your star continue to shine brightly, illuminating the path for others to follow. May your leadership and legacy continue to inspire and empower others to strive for excellence. And may your heart remain full of love, kindness, and generosity, touching lives and transforming communities.

Advertisement

Once again, congratulations on this outstanding achievement. You truly deserve it!