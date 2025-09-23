Supporters of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday thronged the streets of Abuja to celebrate the unsealing of her National Assembly office, six months after her suspension from the Senate.

The crowd accompanied the Kogi Central lawmaker from the Federal Capital Territory High Court, where she had appeared in a defamation case filed against her by the Federal Government on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, before marching toward the Assembly complex.

Earlier in the day, the office of the senator, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, was unlocked by Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, potentially clearing the way for her return when plenary resumes on October 7, 2025.

The office had been sealed since March following her six-month suspension over alleged misconduct after protesting the reassignment of her Senate seat. The decision had drawn widespread criticism from civil society groups and opposition politicians.

In July, Akpoti-Uduaghan challenged the suspension in court but was unable to secure an order to resume. Upon completing her suspension earlier this month, she formally notified the Senate of her readiness to return.

However, the Senate leadership responded that her case remained sub judice and that no administrative action would be taken until the Court of Appeal concludes the matter.

Despite the legal uncertainty, Tuesday’s unsealing of her office is seen by her supporters as a victory and a signal of her imminent return to the Red Chamber.