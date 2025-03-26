Connect with us

JUST IN: INEC notifies Senator Natasha of petition to recall her
Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written to notify Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi central, about the petition by constituents seeking her recall from the national assembly.

In a letter addressed to the suspended lawmaker, INEC said it has received the contact details of the petitioners.

The letter titled, “RECEIPT OF A PETITION FOR YOUR RECALL FROM THE SENATE OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA,” and signed by Mrs Rose Oriaran Anthony, Secretary to the Commission, reads:

“Pursuant to Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I write to notify you of the receipt of a petition from representatives of registered voters in your constituency seeking your recall from the Senate.

“This notification is in line with the provision of Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall, 2024. This letter is also copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and simultaneously published on the Commission’s website.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

