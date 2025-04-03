Hollywood stars pour encomiums on late ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever’ actor Val Kilmer

Hollywood is in mourning mood following the demise of veteran actor Val Kilmer at 65, with top directors and co-stars paying glowing tributes to the legendary performer.

Kilmer, famous for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Heat, died of pneumonia on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

His daughter, Mercedes, confirmed his death, recounting his protracted battle with throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014.

A tracheotomy altered his voice, but it didn’t silence his spirit. He made a triumphant return to the screen in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), reprising his iconic role as Iceman alongside Tom Cruise.

Film legends who worked with Kilmer over the years described him as a powerhouse talent and a complex, unforgettable figure.

Acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer on Twixt, called him “a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know.” Heat director Michael Mann praised his “brilliant variability” and ability to inhabit characters completely.

Ron Howard, who directed Kilmer in Willow, lauded his “awesome range” and artistic vision beyond acting—pointing to his poetry, paintings, and filmmaking.

Singer Cher, Kilmer’s former girlfriend, offered an unfiltered take: “Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND.” She also praised his courage in the face of illness.

Born Val Edward Kilmer on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, he was a prodigy from the start. At 17, he became the youngest student admitted to Juilliard’s prestigious drama program.

His big break came in 1984’s Top Secret! but it was Top Gun (1986) that cemented his place in Hollywood.

He played Iceman, Maverick’s cool, calculated rival, delivering one of the film’s most memorable performances. From there, he took on diverse, demanding roles: rock legend Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), the deadly Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993), and a master thief in Heat (1995).

Co-stars remembered Kilmer’s intensity, unpredictability, and generosity on set. British actor David Thewlis, who worked with him on The Island of Dr. Moreau, called him “one of the most extraordinary people I have ever met.”

Josh Brolin said Kilmer was “a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker.”

James Woods paid tribute to his legendary performance in Tombstone, saying: “His rendition of Doc Holliday was what every actor dreams of achieving.”

Though illness cut his career short, Kilmer’s impact on cinema remains undeniable. His legacy is one of bold choices, uncompromising performances, and a relentless pursuit of artistry.

“Bon voyage, Val,” wrote Ron Howard. “And thank you.”