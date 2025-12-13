NCC acknowledges service disruptions in Abuja, moves to resolve diesel supply bottlenecks

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has acknowledged ongoing quality of service challenges affecting telecommunications subscribers in Abuja, attributing the disruptions largely to issues surrounding diesel supply to critical telecom infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission said the service degradation has impacted the quality of experience of subscribers and is linked to disruptions in diesel supply affecting IHS Nigeria Limited, a colocation provider responsible for powering base stations used by major operators, including Airtel and MTN, in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the NCC, the challenges arose from actions by the National Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA), which led to interruptions in diesel delivery to base station sites, resulting in widespread service outages across parts of Abuja.

The Commission said it is working closely with key stakeholders and licensed operators to address the situation and restore seamless telecommunications services in the affected areas. It stressed that reliable power supply remains critical to the delivery of optimal telecom services, particularly for base stations that depend heavily on diesel-powered generators.

“The NCC is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to resolve the diesel supply challenges and is exploring sustainable solutions to prevent a recurrence,” the statement signed by Mrs. Nnenna Ukoha, Head of Public Affairs, said.

The Commission urged all parties involved to cooperate in removing the bottlenecks affecting diesel supply to telecommunications infrastructure, warning that continued disruptions could undermine service quality and consumer confidence.

Reaffirming its regulatory commitment, the NCC said it is facilitating dialogue between impacted service providers and other stakeholders to ensure a swift resolution of the crisis.

The Commission assured subscribers that it is closely monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates on efforts to restore full service in Abuja. It also appealed to affected customers for patience and understanding, reiterating its commitment to delivering high-quality telecommunications services across the country.