Nascon Allied Industries Plc on Tuesday 28th of July, 2020 released its half year unaudited result for the period ended, 30th June, 2020.

The company declared a total turnover of N14.529 billion, soared by11.98% away from N12.975 billion reported in 2019.

The profit after tax of N1.488 billion was garnered by the company for the first six months in 2020, grew by 2.66% from N1.450 billion recorded in 2019.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period under review stands at N0.56, up by 2.66% from the EPS of N0.55 in 2019.

With reference to the share price of N9.60 as at the day of computation, P.E ratio of Nascon stands at 17.09x with earnings yield of 5.85