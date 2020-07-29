Adebayo Obajemu

Prestige Assurance Plc in its half year report for the period ended 30th June, 2020 recorded a growth of 79.26% in its post-tax profit, settling at N620.35 million away from the profit after tax of N346.06 million reported in 2019.

The company reported an upsurge of 4.65% in Turnover from N3.739 billion in 2019 to settle at N3.913 billion in the current period under review.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the insurance company stands at N0.10, up by 79.26% when compared with the EPS of N0.05 in 2019.

With reference to the share price of N0.46, the P.E ratio of Prestige Assurance stands at 4.72x, with earnings yield of 21.20%.