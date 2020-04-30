Adebayo Obajemu

NASCON Allied Industries on Tuesday released its financial report for the three months ended 31 March, 2020.

The firm reported a turnover of N6.88 billion, up by 0.83% when compared to the turnover of N6.82 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit before tax for the period under review was N923 million, down by 9.68% from N1.02 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Profit after tax dropped by 9.68% to settle at N627.76 million from N694.92 million reported in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share of the firm dropped to 24 kobo from 26 kobo reported in Q1 2019.

With reference to the share price of N10.05, the P.E ratio of NASCON Allied Industries stands at 42.42x with earnings yield of 2.36%