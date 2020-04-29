The Nigerian equity market continued its positive rally on Wednesday, gaining 0.62 per cent as it stretched appreciation to four consecutive trading sessions.

Appreciation by bellwether stocks caused the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 140.53 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.62 per cent to close at 22,868.40 points. Similarly, the Market Capitalization gained N73.24 billion, representing a growth of 0.62 per cent to close at N11.92 trillion.

The bourse has so far recorded 14.80 per cent loss this year due to investors’ migration from the emerging markets because of the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil price.

COURTVILLE gained 10 per cent to emerge as top among 14 gainers, while ETERNA, on the other hand, shed 9.62 per cent to top 11 other losers.

Activity level was mixed, as value traded declined by 7 per cent to ₦2.5 4billion, while volume traded was higher by 4.05 per cent to 277 million units.

FBNH (56.62 m units), UBA (5 2.76m units) and LASACO (23.94m units) were the three most active stocks in volume terms, while GTBank (₦470.4 0m), Dangote Cement (₦374.42 million) and Zenith Bank (₦322.0 7m) led the value chart.