Gbajabiamila hails NASENI’s technological advancements, product innovations

Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for its technological advancements, product innovations and interventions in various sectors of the economy.

Gbajabiamila stated this during a familiarisation visit to the Agency on Thursday August 22, 2024 alongside the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hadeija; and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi.

He took time to test drive NASENI’s electric vehicle pick-up van and visited NASENI Hatch Box, Innovation Hub, Solar Irrigation Pump, and was shown new products such as Home Solar, Prepaid Meter, Laptop, Smartphone, Battery among others.

The visit, according to a statement by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, Director of Information at NASENI, was part of the engagements with agencies of government under the supervision of the Presidency to understand their mandates, activities and challenges and how they are aligning with the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking after an inspection tour of NASENI Complex in Idu Industrial Area, and also witnessing first-hand the new projects and products embarked on by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu since assuming office in September 2023, Gbajabiamila thanked the EVC and Management for their warm reception.

He said, “I am glad I embarked on this trip. I am glad we are all here to see for ourselves where NASENI is and what it is doing. The whole idea behind this trip was actually to come and hear first-hand, and to see onsite what you are doing, how you are doing it, what the challenges are and so on and so forth.

“That way we could get a grip of what needs to be done, whether there are lacunas here and there. I am glad you have demonstrated what you are doing and how you are doing it. I am even happier that there are no challenges from what you said. Quite honestly I am very impressed with what we have seen and heard,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the President stated that, that the impacts of Mr. Halilu have translated into lots of products in a matter of 11 months speak lots of volumes about his commitments, dedication and passion for what he is doing. “So, I commend you and the rest of the team,” he added.

Furthermore, he noted that we are in a technology-driven age and NASENI is one of the agencies of government that are key to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to put Nigeria among the comity of nations in terms of advancements in science and technology.

“I believe we have what it takes as a country, not just material resources but more importantly human resources”, adding that “people who are sharp, smart, young men and women in this country exist who can deliver in terms of advancement of our technology. I thank you very much for what you are doing”

Earlier, the EVC of NASENI took time to explain to the Chief of Staff the various innovations, interventions and partnerships which the Agency has embarked on in the last few months to advance technology transfer and align the NASENI’s mandate with President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Your Excellency, under your guidance and the leadership of His Excellency, President Tinubu, we have embarked on a transformative journey. This journey is characterized by an accelerated push towards technological independence and industrial growth. It is through your endless support and that of your team that we have been able to make significant strides in achieving these goals,. Halilu added.

