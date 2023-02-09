Naira scarcity: Sterling Bank waives transaction fees for customers

Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank Plc in a bid to ease customers’ struggle over the new naira scarcity challenge said it has waived all personal account transaction fees as part of its gesture of solidarity for its customers over the new naira scarcity challenge.

The Chief Executive Officer the Bank, Abubakar Suleiman in a statement to the customers stated thus:

“We at Sterling recognise the difficult circumstances many of our customers are going through. In light of this, from February 6, 2023, through February 18, 2023, our fund transfer services will be provided free of charge to all personal account customers.

“In addition, we are glad to inform you that we will provide free debit cards to all interested customers. This will provide you with a convenient and secure way to make purchases and carry out transactions.”