NPF Microfinance Bank appoints Said Umar as Non-Executive Director

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public that it has appointed Mr Said Umar Garba Fagge as a Non-Executive Director.

The vacancy was created by the redeployment of Mr Jibrin Gane from Nigeria Police Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd.

Mr Fagge holds a degree in Applied Biology from Bayero University, Kano and a Post Graduate Diploma in Crime Management Prevention and Control from same University. He started his career with the Police Force on May 1st 2000 and served in 6 commands and 12 divisions as Divisional Police Officer.

Mr Said Umar Garba Fagge is currently the Financial Controller of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd.