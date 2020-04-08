The naira was stable at the different segments of the Nigerian foreign exchange on Wednesday.

The local currency remained unchanged at N361.00/$1 at the official forex window.

At the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, Naira opened at N385.47, traded high at N401.45 and eventually closed at N384.83, unchanged against yesterday’s closing position.

Investors exchanged a total of $76.18 million through the I&E window.

There has been a lull in the Nigerian forex market since the government declared a lockdown to curtail the Coronavirus pandemic.