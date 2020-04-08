The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 22 new cases of the COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 276.

According to the NCDC, 15 are in Lagos, four are in the FCT, two are in Bauchi, while the other is in Edo.

As at 09:00 pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths

