Naira loses marginally 0.01% to $/364.20 at Investors’ Forex Window

The Naira weakened further against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange market to close N364.20 on Christmas eve.

The local currency had opened N363.92, traded high at N365.00 and eventually closed at N364.20 at the NAFEX window.

Meanwhile, investors exchanged a total of $121.68 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The Naira at the official rate remain unchanged to close at N307.00/$1 against previous day’s position.

At the Parallel foreign exchange market, the Naira cash rate strengthened by 30 kobo to at $/360.20. while the transfer rate was stable at $/363.50.