Lagos Govt, Echostone Nigeria partner to tackle housing deficit

As part of efforts to address three million housing deficit in Lagos, the state government (LASG) and Echostone Nigeria Limited is now ready to deliver the first Joint Venture (JV) housing scheme under the administration of the Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The collaboration, which is targeted at providing 100,000 homes in four years in Lagos, started with the construction of 2,000 housing units in three Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state, Idale in Badagry; Ayobo in Alimosho LGA and Imota in Ikorodu LGA.

Echostone Nigeria, has, however, concluded the construction of 252 units of two-bedroom flats in Idale Badagry LGA of the state, as part of its ongoing projects to drive mass housing delivery in Lagos state.

Speaking during the inspection of the site, Commissioner for Housing, Lagos State, Moruf Akinderu Fatai said, “I’m impressed, you can see that it is a new development, a cheaper way of building houses and what we can only do is to encourage them to do more.”

He added that the state government is thinking of using the technology used for the bungalow construction of the Idale hosing units to two or three floors because it is cheaper, quicker and very clean.

According to him, “It is something that we are very proud to be associated with and we are also happy that this is the first Joint Venture (JV) that this administration will be delivered. Moving forward, we can only continue to do more, we cannot stop at this stage.”

On collaboration with Echostone to reduce housing shortfall in Lagos, the Commissioner said: “We can see that they are cable, and they know what they are doing. And we are happy with this collaboration, we can only lookout to improve on what we have presently. And that is why I said that we are thinking of using the technology to grow to about two-three floors, to enable more people to benefit.”

Considering the quality of materials used in construction, he said, “ the quality of materials used here is something that is commendable, we are happy with what we are seeing here, and we are proud to be associated with Echostone Nigeria.”

Also, speaking during the inspection held recently in Lagos, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Art and Culture, Lagos State, Bonu Solomon Saanu said, “This is a fantastic project, I’m highly impressed about what I’m seeing here.

Commenting on the level of innovation and technology put into use, he noted, “If you look at the level of technology used in building these structures, as you can see there was no single block. This is a new method of technology that is being put in place in terms of housing. We are highly impressed, this development is very nice.”

Commenting on how Idale housing projected powered by Echostone Nigeria will impact the housing deficit in the state, the SA added, “By the time this over 200 blocks are being put into use, it will surely go a long way to reduce the housing deficit in Lagos.

He, therefore, commended the initiator of the project, Echostone Nigeria for the job well done, however, encouraged them to do more in Lagos, adding that the state government is very much available to strengthening its partnership with the company for better development.

On his part, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Housing, Engr. Olu Atitebi pointed out that the initiative and the technology being applied with the cost will provide fair affordability to the people of Lagos towards having their own homes.

“So, the idea has been well conceived implemented towards bringing comfort to the citizenry of the state”, he said.

Meanwhile, Director of EchoStone Nigeria, Mr Sammy Adigun, reiterated that his firm would meet the housing needs of Lagos residents, with the support of all the relevant stakeholders, without compromising quality.

It is, however, worthy of note that EchoStone takes only 14 days to build each home, and it is IFC/EDGE certified Green Homes with high quality, well furnished two bedrooms and two bathroom homes with a full complement of world-class infrastructure.